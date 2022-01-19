[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

JW Marriott Hotel Seoul launches ‘Yut-Nori With Black Tiger’ promotion



JW Marriott Hotel Seoul marks the beginning of the Lunar New Year with a package promotion curated for families celebrating the new year together.



The stay package features yut sticks, a yut board and yut tokens handcrafted by the hotel’s pastry team for a joyful family game experience.



Two glasses of Black Tiger Guinness will be provided by master mixologists at the seventh-floor MOBO Bar.



The package is priced at 286,000 won, and is available from Jan. 28 to Feb. 6. Inquiries can be made at (02) 6282-6282.





Walkerhill Hotel and Resorts presents ‘Mindful Journey’ package



Walkerhill Hotel and Resorts’ Douglas House in Seoul introduces a mind-healing package for full moment relaxation offered to guests. The Douglas House suite is offered for the package, along with fermented vegan skin care brand Cha’uls “early ritual collection” products. In addition to the three-piece skin care set, the Cha’ul goods are offered with a choice of a glass cup or a mug.



Lounge use is complimentary, with a glass of Douglas’ house wine offered.



The package goes from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, and the price starts at 310,000 won. For reservations, call 1670-0005.





Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas presents ‘Winter Family’ package



Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas presents a package dedicated to families through the end of February with various entertainment options alongside a breakfast buffet.



The package offers a night’s stay and breakfast buffet for up to two adults and a child aged 12 or younger at Grand Kitchen.



The room is equipped with an extra bed at no additional cost, and a “Kodak Mini Shoot 2 Retro Polaroid Camera” can be rented to capture special memories from the hotelcation.



Guests of the package also receive two vouchers for Coex Aquarium to explore with children.



The package starts from 430,000 won. For reservations, call (02) 559-7777.





Westin Josun Seoul opens ‘My New Year’s Wish’ package



The Westin Josun Seoul is offering families relaxing stays during the Lunar New Year’s holiday season, along with fortunetelling cards and fortune cookies specially designed by the hotel’s bakery.



Patrons will have the chance to win prizes, including vouchers for a one-night stay at the Westin Josun, breakfast coupons at the hotel’s buffet restaurant Aria and other coupons and gifts related to the hotel. Winners can receive the prizes directly at the front desk. The package starts at 290,000 won per night, and reservations can be made until Feb. 1.



For more information, call (02) 317-0404.



