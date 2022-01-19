A battle of lion, tiger and turtle? Art of face reading offers peculiar take on presidential race

Between various scandals, the leaking of private conversations and talks of possible unified candidacies, support for the three major candidates in Korea’s ongoing presidential race has fluctuated unpredictably throughout.



But there are those who believe that hints lie in the faces of the three – the ruling party’s Lee Jae-myung, and opposition parties’ Yoon Suk-yeol and Ahn Cheol-soo -- and one can read them through the art of fortunetelling known as “gwansang.”



“None of these three are compatible with each other, so I think that (a unified candidacy) would be a long shot,” Paik Woon-san, head of the Association of Korean Prophets, said on the chances of Yoon and Ahn joining forces to defeat Lee.



According to gwansang experts, the faces of the three politicians can be likened to animals; Lee being a lion, Yoon a tiger, and Ahn -- while somewhat vague -- a turtle.





From left: Yoon Suk-yeol, Lee Jae-myung and Ahn Cheol-soo