Heavy snow covers parts of South Korea

Heavy show fell in Seoul, Gyeonggi and Gangwon provinces on Wednesday, prompting authorities to stay alert over potential traffic disturbances and frozen roads.
According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, Seoul received 2.3 centimeters of snow while Paju, a city in Gyeonggi Province and Ganwon Province’s Sokcho saw heavy snow of 3.2 centimeters and 9.5 centimeters, respectively, as of 11 a.m.
The weather agency issued a heavy snow alert for Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province as of 9 a.m. The warning is given when the snowfall is expected to reach 5 centimeters or more within 24 hours.
The Seoul Metropolitan government dispatched some 9,000 workers and 1,200 snow-removal cars and other equipment to major roads to prepare to remove the snow. Authorities used over 2,500 tons of de-icing agents to melt down the snow on Seoul‘s roads.
To prevent potential traffic disturbance during the evening rush hour, more buses and subway trains have also been allocated.
As the daytime temperature in Seoul and surrounding areas stay at minus 1 degree Celsius, authorities urges drivers to be cautious while driving in adverse weather.
“I hope drivers pay special attention to traffic safety and pedestrian safety in snowy weather as visibility is short and there are many slippery places such as icy roads and bridges,” an Incheon Metropolitan City official said.
In the afternoon, the snow will further spread to the southern regions, including the southwestern Jeolla Provinces and the inland areas of the southeastern Gyeongsang Provinces.
Some parts of the southern Jeju Island. Gangwon Province, the southeastern Ulleung Island and the easternmost islets of Dokdo are expected to receive up to 20 centimeters of snow.
By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com
)