 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
National

Yoon pledges to ease tax burden on cryptocurrency investment profits

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 19, 2022 - 11:08       Updated : Jan 19, 2022 - 11:08

Yoon Suk-yeol, the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, speaks during a press conference at the party's headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday, about his pledges to help retail investors make safe investments in virtual assets. (Yonhap)
Yoon Suk-yeol, the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, speaks during a press conference at the party's headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday, about his pledges to help retail investors make safe investments in virtual assets. (Yonhap)
Main opposition presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol pledged Wednesday to ease the tax burden on profits from cryptocurrency investments by raising the threshold from the current 2.5 million won ($2,097) to 50 million won.

Yoon of the conservative People Power Party announced the pledge at the party's headquarters, saying he will raise the bottom limit to the same level as stocks and give tax exemptions for returns of up to 50 million won.

The candidate also said he will introduce a digital asset law aimed at protecting investors and confiscating the entire amount of profits obtained unfairly through manipulation.

Yoon promised to establish a new government agency to oversee new areas of the digital industry, such as cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens, and also allow local initial coin offerings (ICOs).

"I will foster a digital asset investment environment similar to the stock market to ensure young people can enter new markets without fear," he said. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114