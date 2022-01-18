Masterpieces by pioneers of Russian avant-garde art shown in Seoul

“The Lady Playing the Piano” by Kazimir Malevich (Surikov Krasnoyarsk Art Museum)

Russian avant-garde modern art started to flourish in the early 20th century with artists beginning to explore new abstract styles, rejecting conventional academic tradition in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution in 1917 that overthrew the Russian Empire.



While the avant-garde artists -- most famously Wassily Kandinsky and Kazimir Malevich -- are widely known today, many of them were oppressed in the 1930s after Stalin, who stigmatized their works, took power. Many artists fled to Europe and remained ignored in Western art history due to the Cold War that stretched from 1947 to 1989.



The exhibition “Kandinsky, Malevich and the Russian Avant-Garde: Revolutionary Art” at Sejong Museum of Art brings together 75 paintings by 49 Russian avant-garde artists, including those who remained relatively unknown in South Korea. The works are majorly from the collection of the Ekaterinburg Museum of Fine Arts, the largest art museum in the Urals region of Russia.





"Mowers" by Natalia Goncharova (Ekaterinburg Museum of Fine Arts)