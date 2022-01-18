 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
National

Lee pledges to create over 3m jobs through digital, energy transformation

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 18, 2022 - 14:58       Updated : Jan 18, 2022 - 14:58
Ruling party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung (C) announces his job growth vision during a campaign event at the Democratic Party headquarters in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
Ruling party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung (C) announces his job growth vision during a campaign event at the Democratic Party headquarters in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
Ruling party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung unveiled his job growth vision Tuesday, pledging to create over 3 million jobs by raising an investment fund of 135 trillion won ($113.5 billion).

"I will produce over 3 million jobs by achieving great transformations in the digital, energy and social service sectors," Lee said during a campaign event outlining his job growth vision at the Democratic Party (DP) headquarters in Seoul.

In order to achieve the proposed digital transformation, the DP candidate said he will seek to establish the 135 trillion-won investment fund comprised of state, local government and private resources.

Lee also promised to utilize energy transformation efforts to create jobs in new emerging sectors and also pledged to expand jobs in areas of public health through the transformation of the social service sector.

He also stated that his policy goal for youth job creation was to improve the employment rate of young jobseekers by 5 percentage points during his term.

In addition, Lee vowed to restructure the finance ministry to strengthen its responsibilities in planning and coordinating job growth policies.

Lee also laid out a vision to nurture 3,000 innovative companies and 100 unicorn companies, which refer to unlisted startups with a valuation of more than 1 trillion won, during his term. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114