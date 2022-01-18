ABS issuance down 22% in 2021

The headquarters of the Financial Supervisory Service in Seoul (Yonhap)

The issuance of asset-backed securities (ABS) in South Korea shrank 22 percent on-year in 2021 due to declined sales of government-led mortgage securities, data showed Tuesday.



The ABS issued last year were valued at 61.7 trillion won ($51.8 billion), down 17.4 trillion won from a year earlier, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).



ABS refer to securities based on such assets as mortgages, auto loans, credit-card receivables and student loans.



The decline stemmed mostly from a fall in the issuance of mortgage-backed securities (MBS) by the state-run Korea Housing Finance Corp.



The agency sold 36.6 trillion won worth of MBS last year, down 12 trillion won from a year earlier, the data showed.



Financial firms' ABS issuance declined 2.9 trillion won on-year to 15.8 trillion won. The ABS issuance by non-financial firms also fell 2.5 trillion to 9.3 trillion won. (Yonhap)