Fromis_9 makes a bold confession of love with ‘DM’

K-pop girl group Fromis_9 is back more daring yet mature with “DM,” the title song of their fourth EP “Midnight Guest,” on Monday.



Ahead of dropping their new album, the nine members conducted a media showcase in Seoul on Monday afternoon, with the event livestreamed online via YouTube due to concerns of the novel coronavirus spread.



Returning in four months with new music, the members greeted their fans, Flover, first.



“We received huge love with our previous album ‘Talk &Talk.’ And taking on the good vibes from then, we’re happy to be able to make a quick comeback,” Jang Gyu-ri said, while Roh Ji-sun added, “We’re excited to be back with Flovers so fast. We’re back better than before, with good music and lots of activities, so please look forward to them.”



In their new album, the members turn into ‘midnight guests’ who make a daring escape through the city to knock on the doors of people spending a restlessness night, gifting them a surprise of uplifting emotions.



“The album has five tracks, including the title ‘DM.’ All five are themed around the concept of ‘midnight escape,’ so taking this into mind will make the songs were enjoyable,” member Baek Ji-heon said.



Leading the album is “DM,” a pop genre with a faint, nostalgic chord progression with a funky bass line.



“The song is a lionhearted confession of love made by Fromis_9 after they successfully venture into the night,” Park Ji-won said, adding the letters stand for “Doesn’t Matter,” highlighting the girls’ daring attitude to win their love.







Lee Na-kyung pointed out their vocals and performance as the “killing points” of “DM,” saying, “There is a part in the beginning where all the members untie their hair. Although it may look simple, we tried hard to perfectly sync our moves.”



The bandmates showcased a live performance of the title song, “DM,” as well as the album’s first track “Escape Room,” an R&B dance track.



“Midnight Guest” also includes two unit tracks of the members -- “Love Is Around” by Lee Sae-rom, Song Ha-young, Jang Gyu-ri and Lee Chae-young, and “Hush Hush” by Park Ji-won, Roh Ji-sun, Lee Seo-yeon, Lee Na-kyung and Baek Ji-heon.



Members Seo-yeon and Ji-won also contributed to composing and lyrics-writing of “Hush Hush.”



“It results from numerous revisions and much effort,” Seo-yeon said, adding, “Once, I went out to the playground in front of my house to experience the night flight, after hearing that Ha-young had gone to the Han River to write lyrics. I spent some time on the swing, going over my thoughts.”



Ji-won added, “It was fun to work with Seo-yeon, and it’s especially memorable as we directed the other members during the recording.”







Fromis_9’s 4th EP “Midnight Guest” media showcase takes place in Seoul on Monday. (Pledis Entertainment)