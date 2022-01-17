Incheon International Airport Corp. to come up with details this year to set up global museum

The National Museum of Korea’s new branch inside Incheon International Airport (Incheon International Airport Corp.)

Incheon International Airport Corp. is getting one step closer to host a branch of a world renowned museum at the airport as it is set to launch a feasibility reseach about the project in February.



The airport has pushed for the plan to accomodate a global museum at the largest airport in the country, such as Louvre Museum and Musee d’Orsay as early as 2024. After failing a bidding in September to commission the research, the airport put up the second tender in December, which was made through last week, according to the official from the airport.



“The potential sites include Terminal 2, which will be a relatively small scale, or the landmark complex which will be built at the current parking lot space near Terminal 1. As another option, we are also considering establishing a separate building dedicated to the new museum,” the official told The Korea Herald.



He declined to give details on which museums are under consideration, citing it is too early to mention such details as each museum requires different conditions and needs.



Kim Kyung-wook, president of Incheon International Airport Corporation, announced Saturday plans to strengthen the airport’s infrastructure to offer a variety of cultural experiences during the symposium held at the France Pavilion during Expo 2020 Dubai.





Kim Kyung-wook, president of Incheon International Airport Corporation, speaks at the symposium held at France Pavilion during Expo 2020 Dubai held on Saturday (Korea Time). (Incheon International Airport Corp.)