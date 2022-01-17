Online Kimchi exhibit opens in Canada

Website of the online exhibit “Kimjang: The Aesthetics of Sharing” (KCC)
An online website that explores kimchi making recipes and Korea’s unique kimjang culture, will be open to global viewers until the end of March, the Korean Cultural Center Canada announced Sunday.
Titled as “Kimjang: The Aesthetics of Sharing,” the website explains in detail the history of how kimjang culture has been treasured by Koreans for generations, and thus came to be acknowledged in 2013 on UNESCO’s list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.
Alongside its nutritious values pointed out with relevant photos on display, the exhibit describes stories of how the preparation for making a year’s worth of kimchi at the beginning of winter have worked to bringing together families and neighbors.
The exhibit also presents “Korean kimchi’s secret ingredient: A taste of community spirit,” an article written last June by British journalist Tim Alper, based on his 12 years’ experience living in Korea.
“This exhibition aims to provide our fellow Canadians with an opportunity to experience kimjang culture and further understand Korea’s unique affection for sharing,” Lee Sung-eun, director of the KCC said.
When the pandemic situation improves, the KCC plans on in-person kimjang workshop sessions, at the KCC gallery in Canada.
Updated schedules will be announced at the exhibit website, kccart.ca, during the two-months exhibition period.
