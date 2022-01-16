[Behind the Wheel] Genesis G90, how different from S-Class

G90 vehicles are driven on a highway connecting Yongin and Gonjiam, both in Gyeonggi Province, at a media test-drive session Tuesday. Vehicles tested were full-option models priced at 130 million won ($109,000). (Genesis)



When it comes to luxury sedans, Mercedes Benz’s S-Class easily comes to mind. It’s obviously difficult to go beyond the German carmaker's brand reputation and technology built over decades, but 6-year-old Korean luxury car brand Genesis is seeking to lure customers in the high-end luxury segment with its flagship full-size sedan G90 that offers a brand new experience different from S-Class.



Rather than presenting state-of-the-art auto technology to easily edge out its German competitor, the South Korean burgeoning rival appears to have focused on details of in-vehicle experiences and safety for both passengers and drivers.



Stepping inside the vehicle, Genesis’ first-ever built-in fragrance system beckons.



The upgraded digital cockpit that consists of two 12.3-inch screens incorporating Genesis’ new infotainment system with the latest connectivity features dominates the center of the dashboard. The rotary jewel-like shifter in the gearbox offers intuitive in-vehicle interface control.



All four seats were extra comfortable thanks to 10 air cells in the seatback, which inflate and deflate for easier entry and exit.



During a 70-kilometer test-drive last week, the fourth-generation G90 gave the impression that this flagship sedan can offer a VIP experience even in the driver seat.



Luxury sedans are surely not intended for rough roads. But Genesis has added new functions to offer a stable driving experience on all road conditions.



G90’s first Hands-On Detection system determines whether the driver is holding the steering wheel when the semi-autonomous driving system is active, offering more detailed Advanced Driver Assistance Systems control on the road.



Genesis has also outfitted the new suspension technology to offer a smoother handling performance. G90 offers Preview-Electronic Control Suspension as a basic feature, which adjusts the suspension spring’s stiffness to match the conditions on the road as detected by sensors and cameras.



Adding driving stability, G90’s multichamber air suspension automatically raises the vehicle’s front and rear wheels to protect its undercarriage when the car is traveling on rough roads. On smooth roads, the car lowers itself for speed travel.



G90’s rear wheels can turn by as much as four degrees in the opposite direction at low speeds for easier maneuvering in tight spaces, making the turning radius of the G90 similar to that of a midsize car. It also improves cornering stability and allows the vehicle to make agile movements when changing lanes or avoiding obstacles at medium and high speeds.



But unlike the carmaker’s announcement in the last year, G90 has dropped the Highway Driving Pilot function that makes automatic lane changes and features Level 3 autonomous driving that allows hands-off driving on highways.





Inside the G90. (The Korea Herald/Kim Da-sol)