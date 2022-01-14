[Today’s K-pop] SHINee’s Taemin transfers to social service

(Credit: Military Manpower Administration)



Taemin of SHINee will serve the rest of his military duty as a social service agent beginning Friday, announced label SM Entertainment.



He enlisted as a member of Army band in May, but his depression and anxiety disorders, for which he has long been treated, have worsened recently. It has become impossible to pursue proper treatment while serving his duty, the army decided, and from now on he will try and focus on improving his mental health.



In October last year, the Military Manpower Administration gave fans a glimpse of him with a video in which the idol assured that he is adjusting well and has gained 10 kilograms.



OneUs announces US tour plan





(Credit: RBW Entertainment)



Boy band OneUs announced its schedule for its upcoming US tour Friday.



It has been 2 years and 3 months since its first trip to the country and this time, the band will travel to 14 cities, from New York to Houston. The tour starts on Feb. 12 and will last for a month.



The six-member act debuted in January 2019 and with “Luna,” the main track from its sixth EP “Blood Moon” released in November, came in first place on a television music show for the first time.



On Jan. 22, the bandmates will meet their fans in person at their second official fan meet event in Seoul. Under the theme “What if we were not idols?” they will show their different sides and charms.



Momoland returns with sweet, sexy single





(Credit: MLD Entertainment)



Momoland dropped the digital single “Yummy Yummy Love” Friday.



“Thinking that we’re meeting our fans after a long while made me feel nervous and excited as if we’re debuting,” said JooE through agency MLD Entertainment.



It has been a year since the group’s last release but the time went by quickly as they put a lot of thought and effort into returning with a different, unique concept, explained Nayun.



The result is a funky and sexy style that is expressed through the groovy dance tune. It is a candid take on sweet love, and listeners will instantly hum along, according to Hyebin, adding that collaborating with Natti Natasha, a Latin pop star, was an unforgettable experience.



The new single also comes with catchy and easy-to-learn dance moves. Nancy picked one that looks as if they are blowing trumpets while Jane chose making an “L” with fingers when the group sings “Are you ready for love like this?” as the most memorable bit of choreography.



Viviz will debut next month: report





(Credit: Big Planet Made)