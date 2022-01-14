KOCCA unveils immersive media art, AI experience at ‘Age of Light’ project

People visit “Gwanghwa Won” on Friday. (Korea Creative Content Agency)

The Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA) and Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism have unveiled the second part of their immersive cultural project “Age of Light,” known as “Gwanghwa Sidae” on Friday.



Under the theme “The era of light from 5G networks,” an immersive media art garden “Gwanghwa Won” and an artificial intelligence experience booth “Gwanghwa In” opened to the public at the Seoul Metro Art Center in Gyeongbokgung Station, in central Seoul.



“Gwanghwa Won” provides a virtual ground for visitors to relax and recover from busy city life. Under the three themes -- the light of life, the light of communication and the light of eternity -- the 104-square-meter site displays eight media art pieces using 5G network technologies.



It presents real-time scenery of Gyeongju, an ancient city in the southeastern part of Korea, and the Han River in Seoul, featuring visual and sound effects depending on the actual weather conditions. Visitors can also find media art pieces from the UK-based digital art and design studio Universal Everything and German visual artist Timo Helgert.





An image of “Gwanghwa In” featuring SHINee’s Minho as a human AI model for its Korean service (Korea Creative Content Agency)