tvN to air variety show with dancers from ‘Street Woman Fighter’

From top left, clockwise: Prowdmon’s Monika, HolyBang’s Honey J, Hook‘s Aiki, Coca N Butter’s Ri.hey, YGX’s Leejung, Lachica‘s Gabee, WayB‘s Noze and Want’s Hyojin Choi. (tvN)
The cable channel tvN is scheduled to release a special version of its variety show “Not Hurt You” (unofficial translation) with eight dancers from Mnet’s “Street Woman Fighter” on Jan. 27.
The leaders of the eight “Street Woman Fighter” dance crews -- YGX’s Leejung, Lachica’s Gabee, Want’s Hyojin Choi, WayB’s Noze, Coca N Butter’s Ri.hey, Prowdmon’s Monika, HolyBang’s Honey J and Hook’s Aiki -- will participate in the program centering around life in the countryside in Goheung, South Jeolla Province.
The dancers will live in an abandoned house that was used by the cast of the original “Not Hurt You,” who played villains in SBS’ megahit “Penthouse” series -- actors Um Ki-joon, Bong Tae-gyu and Yun Jong-hoon.
Still images of tvN‘s “Not Hurt You X Street Woman Fighter” (tvN)
“After the six-month journey with ‘Street Woman Fighter’ and ‘Street Dance Girls Fighter,’ the leaders of the dance crews will show their amazing chemistry outside of the stage,” tvN official said in a press release on Friday.
“Not Hurt You X Street Woman Fighter” is set to air the first episode on Jan. 27 at 11:10 p.m. The program will air regularly on Thursdays at 8:40 p.m. from Feb. 3.
