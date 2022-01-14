‘Baby Shark Dance’ hits 10b YouTube views

“Baby Shark Dance” on YouTube (Pinkfong Company)

“Baby Shark Dance” a YouTube videofeaturing the titular song and playful choreography, surpassed 10 billion views Thursday.



Beloved by both children and adults, the two-minute video tells the story of a shark family going on an underwater hunt. The English-language version of the video came out in June 2016, soon after its success in Korean in 2015.



The English version of ”Baby Shark Dance“ record far exceeds the 2.3 billion views of the Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s megahit pop, “Despacito,” which now ranks as the second most viewed in YouTube history.



“The current figures show more hits than the UN’s world population figure of 7.8 billion,” a Pinkfong official said. Based on the number of views, it comes down to everyone in the world having seen the video at least once, as told by the official.



Poster celebrating Baby Shark video's 10b YouTube views (Pinkfong Company's Facebook page)