 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
Entertainment

‘PUBG: Battlegrounds’ soars to No. 1 on Steam

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Jan 14, 2022 - 13:57       Updated : Jan 14, 2022 - 14:37
“PUBG: Battlegrounds” (Krafton)
“PUBG: Battlegrounds” (Krafton)
Krafton’s battle royal shooter “PUBG: Battlegrounds” topped the most played games chart on Steam, a digital distribution platform for PC gaming, Thursday.

According to Krafton, the number of concurrent users doubled after the game switched to free-to-play mode Wednesday, recording a maximum number of 660,000 users.

“Under the new theme of ‘Battlegrounds for all,’ we believe that the switch to free service allowed many users from various backgrounds to enjoy the game,” a Krafton official said in a press release Friday.
“PUBG: Battlegrounds” topped Steam’s most played games chart on Thursday.
“PUBG: Battlegrounds” topped Steam’s most played games chart on Thursday.
“‘PUBG: Battlegrounds’ is the only Korean game entitled a global-hit game. We hope to expand the power of the game’s IP with the new free-to-play mode policy,” the official added.

The online multiplayer shooting game involves 100 players fighting in a last man standing match, where the last survivor becomes the winner.

Users can choose to start the match in solo, duo mode or as a team of up to four players.

In response to the global popularity, “PUBG: Battlegrounds,” launched in 2017 as a paid game, expanded to mobile versions “PUBG Mobile” (2018) and “PUBG: New State” (2021).

By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114