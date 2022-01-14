‘PUBG: Battlegrounds’ soars to No. 1 on Steam

“PUBG: Battlegrounds” (Krafton)

Krafton’s battle royal shooter “PUBG: Battlegrounds” topped the most played games chart on Steam, a digital distribution platform for PC gaming, Thursday.



According to Krafton, the number of concurrent users doubled after the game switched to free-to-play mode Wednesday, recording a maximum number of 660,000 users.



“Under the new theme of ‘Battlegrounds for all,’ we believe that the switch to free service allowed many users from various backgrounds to enjoy the game,” a Krafton official said in a press release Friday.



