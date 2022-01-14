 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
National

Seoul vows to continue efforts for humanitarian aid to N. Korea amid fresh US sanctions

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 14, 2022 - 13:42       Updated : Jan 14, 2022 - 13:42

Ministry of Unification (Yonhap)
Ministry of Unification (Yonhap)
South Korea's unification ministry on Friday vowed to continue efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to North Korea after the United States imposed new sanctions over the reclusive regime's recent missile launches.

On Wednesday, the Biden administration slapped sanctions on six North Koreans, a Russian national and a Russian company involved in Pyongyang's weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs.

Asked to comment on the move, Cha Duck-chul, deputy spokesman for the unification ministry, said South Korea maintains inter-Korean humanitarian cooperation should continue "regardless of the political or military situation."

"It is a widely shared understanding in the international community, including the US and the United Nations, that sanctions should not impede humanitarian cooperation for North Korean citizens," Cha told a regular press briefing. "The government will continue efforts to find a reasonable and feasible way of implementing sanctions in the humanitarian aid sector."

The new US sanctions came shortly after the North launched what it claims to be a newly developed hypersonic missile Tuesday, the second such test in less than a week.

Earlier on Friday, North Korea's foreign ministry issued a statement and warned it will have to take "stronger and certain reaction" if Washington continues to take such a "confrontational stance" against the North. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114