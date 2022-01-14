 Back To Top
Sports

Ex-club manager named KBO's new technical director

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 14, 2022 - 11:09       Updated : Jan 14, 2022 - 11:09

This file photo from Sept. 1, 2021, shows former SK Wyverns manager Youm Kyoung-youb, named the new technical director for South Korean baseball on Friday. (Yonhap)
This file photo from Sept. 1, 2021, shows former SK Wyverns manager Youm Kyoung-youb, named the new technical director for South Korean baseball on Friday. (Yonhap)
Former manager Youm Kyoung-youb was named the new technical director for South Korean baseball Friday, with his main task being assembling the national team for this year's Asian Games.

The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) said Youm will soon fill out the rest of the technical committee and take scouting trips through KBO clubs' spring training starting next month.

Youm, 53, previously managed the Nexen Heroes and SK Wyverns in the KBO and also worked as general manager of the Wyverns.

The KBO said Youm's extensive experience in running pro clubs, communication skills and deep understanding of advanced data made him an ideal choice as the technical chief.

South Korea is the three-time defending gold medalist at the Asian Games. For this year's competition in Hangzhou, China, the KBO plans to send only under-24 professionals and some amateur players, in response to mounting criticism over lack of transparency in the team selection process.

Youm said he will prepare more clearly-defined criteria and principles for choosing national team players this year.

"We have not been able to produce players that can dominate games in international events and as a longtime baseball man, I apologize to fans of our game," Youm said. "We will try to help young players take the next step at the upcoming Asian Games. We will look to achieve our goals in developing players and also in producing results." (Yonhap)

