 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
Business

Samsung's new portable projector ready for smooth launch with preorders sold out

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 14, 2022 - 11:06       Updated : Jan 14, 2022 - 11:06

The Freestyle, Samsung Electronics Co.'s all-new portable projector, is on display at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, last Thursday, file photo. (Yonhap)
The Freestyle, Samsung Electronics Co.'s all-new portable projector, is on display at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, last Thursday, file photo. (Yonhap)
Samsung Electronics Co.'s all-new portable projector, unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) last week, has gotten off to a good start, as preorders were sold out at home and abroad, the company said Friday.

The new product, The Freestyle, is a light, portable screen and entertainment device, especially aimed at Generation Z and millennials, with no separate screen required and the cradle rotating up to 180 degrees to enable users to see video anywhere from tables to ceilings.

It was first introduced during the keynote speech by Han Jong-hee, vice chairman and CEO of Samsung Electronics, at the global tech trade show in Las Vegas on Jan. 4.

Preorders for the device, which ran from Jan. 4-10 in North America, are currently on hold, after the initial stock of 3,600 sold out.

Consumers in South Korea also have to wait until Tuesday when preorders resume, the company said, adding it will begin preorders in other major markets, including Europe and Latin America, next week.

The Freestyle, which will officially go on sale later this month, is fitted with features allowing it to automatically adjust its screen to any surface at any angle and deliver a crystal-clear image and cinema-quality sound experience, the company said.

It also supports Smart TV features through partnership with global OTT services like Netflix and Disney+. When it is not used as a projector, it can turn into a lighting device thanks to its ambient mode and translucent lens cap, it added. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114