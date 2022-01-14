 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
National

US urges N. Korea to refrain from provocations following N. Korean warning

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 14, 2022 - 09:21       Updated : Jan 14, 2022 - 09:21

This photo, released by North Korea's official Korean Central Television on Wednesday, shows what the North claims to be a new hypersonic missile being launched the previous day. (North Korea's official Korean Central Television)
This photo, released by North Korea's official Korean Central Television on Wednesday, shows what the North claims to be a new hypersonic missile being launched the previous day. (North Korea's official Korean Central Television)
The United States on Thursday urged North Korea to refrain from further provocations and instead engage in dialogue.

A spokesperson for the Department of State also renewed the US condemnation of North Korea's recent missile tests.

"We condemn the DPRK's ballistic missile launches. These launches are in violation of multiple UN Security Council Resolutions and pose a threat to the DPRK's neighbors and the international community," the spokesperson told Yonhap News Agency in an email, asking not to be identified.

DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the North's official name.

"We call on the DPRK to refrain from further provocations and engage in sustained and substantive dialogue," the spokesperson added.

The remarks come shortly after a spokesperson for the North Korean foreign ministry accused the US of trying to impose sanctions on the North for exercising its legitimate right to self-defense.

The North Korean official also argued the North will be "forced to take stronger and certain reaction" if the US adopts such a confrontational stance.

North Korea launched what it claims to be a hypersonic missile Tuesday (Seoul time), the second such test in less than a week.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the missile launches may have been aimed at getting the US' attention but that they still violated multiple UN Security Council resolutions.

He said the US and its allies are now focused on making sure that "There are repercussions, consequences for these actions by North Korea."

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US ambassador to the United Nations, on Wednesday said the US has proposed additional UN Security Council sanctions against Pyongyang.

The US has also imposed sanctions on six North Korean representatives based in China and Russia for illegally procuring materials for the North's weapons programs. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114