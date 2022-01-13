[From the scene] Solution to bed crisis? Korea sets up cinics for self-isolating patients

Medical Affairs Vice President Dr. Kim Seok-yeon stands outside a container clinic where at-home COVID-19 patients can visit while in isolation.





Since fall last year, the majority of COVID-19 patients in South Korea have been recovering at home. While patients are homebound as a rule, they can now break isolation on one occasion -- to see a doctor.



The revised guidelines follows the December hospital bed crisis, which spawned a dramatic rise in patients dying at home. To prevent patient oversight while reserving hospital spots for more urgent cases only, the country is letting self-isolating patients seek in-person care at clinics.



These clinics are for patients who are not sick enough to be in a hospital, but still unwell. All appointments must be pre-arranged with the district public health center, which then sends a special cab to fetch patients. If patients are in a fit condition to drive, they can do so.



Seoul Medical Center in Jungnang-gu, a northern district in the city, is one of the first in the country to run a clinic for home recovering patients. The container clinic for COVID-19 patients is set up outside the hospital so that they won’t cross paths with other patients or staff.



“Hospitals all over the country were struggling during the latest surge when more than 7,000 patients were being diagnosed per day. That may be repeated once omicron becomes dominant,” said Dr. Kim Seok-yeon, the hospital’s medical affairs vice president.



“My understanding is that the government is expanding the at-home recovery program to brace for that possibility.”



While he had anticipated higher demand for the outpatient clinic -- one of only six in all of Seoul -- only about 30 people had come in over the last two weeks. Now it was mostly younger patients who are staying home as opposed to back in December, when there were more older patients, he said.



Pfizer oral antivirals, the Paxlovid, were soon to be prescribed to older, more vulnerable patients at home. Due to limited availability the pill’s use is currently limited to patients at least 65 and older who are immunocompromised.



“There are a lot of medications that cannot be taken together with the Pfizer treatment, so it must be carefully prescribed,” he said.



On the other hand, the hospital’s infectious disease department has decided against administering Celltrion’s antibody treatment, Regkirona, over its questionable effectiveness against delta and omicron variants, he added.







This portable clinic is detached from the main building so that visiting COVID-19 patients won’t cross paths with other patients or staff.

Medics examine patients from the other side of the glass wall. The air flow is pressure-controlled to prevent transmission.