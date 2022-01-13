 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
National

Justice Party presidential nominee suspends all activities, campaign team disbands

Minor opposition party’s election campaign in crisis as it struggles with single-digit support

By Jo He-rim
Published : Jan 13, 2022 - 16:21       Updated : Jan 13, 2022 - 16:22
Presidential candidate Sim Sang-jung of minor progressive Justice Party speaks during a press conference in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
Presidential candidate Sim Sang-jung of minor progressive Justice Party speaks during a press conference in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
All members of the campaign team for presidential candidate Sim Sang-jung of the minor progressive Justice Party resigned Thursday, following Sim’s decision to suspend all campaign activities the day before.

Sim, who has been struggling to raise her single-digit support rating, has put off all campaigning activities since late Wednesday saying she will take time for deliberation as the situation was “grave.”

“The party’s campaign committee is aware of the seriousness of the situation, and all members, including the committee chief decided to resign,” Lee Dong-young, the party’s senior spokesperson said on Thursday.

Since making her decision, Sim has cut off contact with the party members, as of Thursday afternoon, according to Justice Party Chairman Yeo Young-guk.

In recent polls, Sim has been struggling to earn more than single-digit support, staying at around the threshold 2 to 3 percent.

According to the survey by Hangil Research, Sim posted a 2.2 percent support rating, which is 1 percentage point lower than Huh Kyung-young, a cult leader and a presidential nominee of the National Revolutionary Party. The poll, commissioned by Kukinews, was conducted from Saturday to Monday to 1,014 adults.

The disbandment of the campaign team, and the suspension of activities do not mean Sim will quit in the presidential race, Justice Party leader Yeo said.

In a press meeting Wednesday, Sim had expressed her frustration with the low support rating.

“I see I am not earning trust from the people. It is frustrating and also worrying,” Sim said.

Sim is running in the presidential election for the fourth time in her party.

For more information regarding the survey results, visit the National Election Survey Deliberation Commission homepage.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114