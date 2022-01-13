 Back To Top
Finance

Delinquency ratio on banks' loans edges up in November

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 13, 2022 - 13:07       Updated : Jan 13, 2022 - 13:07
The logo of the Financial Supervisory Service in front of its headquarters in Yeouido, western Seoul (Yonhap)
The delinquency ratio on loans extended by banks in South Korea inched up in November from a month earlier, the financial watchdog said Thursday.

The rate for banks' won-denominated loans more than 30 days overdue stood at 0.25 percent as of end-November, up 0.01 percentage point from a month earlier, according to preliminary data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).

Compared with a year earlier, the November figure was down 0.09 percentage point, it showed.

The ratio was measured based on loans one month or longer overdue in principal and interest payment.

The delinquency ratio on household loans also edged up 0.01 percentage point on-month to 0.18 percent in November.

The ratio on home-backed loans remained unchanged at 0.11 percent, but the ratio on credit loans and other nonsecured loans grew 0.03 percentage point on-month to 0.36 percent, the FSS said.

The ratio on corporate loans stood at 0.31 percent in November, up 0.01 percentage point from a month earlier, according to the data. (Yonhap)
