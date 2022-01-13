1 missing worker at Gwangju construction accident site discovered

Reinforcing bars are seen sticking out of the facade of a high-rise apartment building under construction in the southwestern city of Gwangju on Wednesday, following its collapse the previous day that left six workers missing. (Yonhap)

One of six workers who went missing after the collapse of a facade on a high-rise apartment building under construction in Gwangju was discovered Thursday.



Authorities have been searching for the missing construction workers since late Monday, when the exterior walls of the building under construction in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul, crumbled, trapping the workers at the site.



The fate of the discovered worker was not immediately known. (Yonhap)