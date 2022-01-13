 Back To Top
National

Cabinet members resume schedule after negative COVID-19 test results

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 13, 2022 - 11:12       Updated : Jan 13, 2022 - 11:12

Interior Minister Jeon Hae-cheol (R) and Defense Minister Suh Wook (L) attend a Cabinet meeting at the government complex in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
Interior Minister Jeon Hae-cheol (R) and Defense Minister Suh Wook (L) attend a Cabinet meeting at the government complex in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
Sixteen Cabinet members resumed their schedules on Thursday after they all tested negative for the coronavirus after attending the same meeting with an infected member.

The members had to take virus tests and cancel their schedules on Wednesday after they attended the same Cabinet meeting with Second Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-moon, who tested positive for COVID-19, in Seoul the previous day.

Those who attended the meeting included Interior Minister Jeon Hae-cheol, Defense Minister Suh Wook, Unification Minister Lee In-young, Land Minister Noh Hyeong-ouk and Culture Minister Hwang Hee. (Yonhap)

