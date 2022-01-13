[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Special Delivery

(Korea)

Opened Jan. 12

Action

Directed by Park Dae-min



Special delivery driver Eun-ha (Park So-dam) mainly works for a criminal group. She delivers anything that cannot be delivered legally. One day, Eun-ha receives a mission to deliver Seo-won (Jung Hyeon-jun), a young boy that a criminal group is chasing after. When she decides to save him, she becomes a target of not only the crime group, but also associated corrupt police officers.





The Policeman’s Lineage

(Korea)

Opened Jan. 5

Crime

Directed by Lee Kyu-man



Kang-yoon (Cho Jin-woong) is a cop who is not afraid of conducting illegal investigations or even joining hands with criminals to make an arrest. On the other hand, there is Min-jae (Choi Woo-shik), a cop with strict ethics. Min-jae is sent to Kang-yoon’s team to secretly keep an eye on him.





The King’s Man

(UK)

Opened Dec. 22

Action

Directed by Matthew Vaughn



In the early years of the 20th century, the Kingsman agency is formed to stand against the worst tyrants and criminal masterminds that worked together to start a war and wipe out millions of people. Conrad (Harris Dickinson), who witnessed World War I, hopes to join the army and fight for the country, but his dad, the Duke of Oxford (Ralph Fiennes), is against the idea.



