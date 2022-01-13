 Back To Top
Entertainment

[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Jan 14, 2022 - 10:01       Updated : Jan 14, 2022 - 10:01
Special Delivery
(Korea)
Opened Jan. 12
Action
Directed by Park Dae-min

Special delivery driver Eun-ha (Park So-dam) mainly works for a criminal group. She delivers anything that cannot be delivered legally. One day, Eun-ha receives a mission to deliver Seo-won (Jung Hyeon-jun), a young boy that a criminal group is chasing after. When she decides to save him, she becomes a target of not only the crime group, but also associated corrupt police officers.

The Policeman’s Lineage
(Korea)
Opened Jan. 5
Crime
Directed by Lee Kyu-man

Kang-yoon (Cho Jin-woong) is a cop who is not afraid of conducting illegal investigations or even joining hands with criminals to make an arrest. On the other hand, there is Min-jae (Choi Woo-shik), a cop with strict ethics. Min-jae is sent to Kang-yoon’s team to secretly keep an eye on him. 

The King’s Man
(UK)
Opened Dec. 22
Action
Directed by Matthew Vaughn

In the early years of the 20th century, the Kingsman agency is formed to stand against the worst tyrants and criminal masterminds that worked together to start a war and wipe out millions of people. Conrad (Harris Dickinson), who witnessed World War I, hopes to join the army and fight for the country, but his dad, the Duke of Oxford (Ralph Fiennes), is against the idea. 

Spider-Man: No Way Home
(US)
Opened Dec. 15
Action
Directed by Jon Watts

With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, Peter (Tom Holland) asks Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for help. But Doctor Strange’s spell goes wrong and dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear, forcing Peter to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)
