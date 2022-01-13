Military reports 11 more COVID-19 cases

Service members receive COVID-19 vaccines in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province. (Yonhap)

South Korea's military on Thursday reported 11 additional COVID-19 cases, including 10 breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 3,537.



Of the new cases, seven are from the Army, three from the Air Force, and one from a unit under the direct control of the ministry.



Currently, 212 military personnel are under treatment. Of the total military caseload, 1,718 are breakthrough cases. (Yonhap)