Hwang Dong-hyuk, Netflix, Sumi Jo, Kim Je-deok bag trophies at Korea Image Award

From left: CICI President Choi Jung-hwa, archer Kim Je-deok, Korean soprano Sumi Jo and vice president of content for Netflix Korea Don Kang pose for photo before the Korea Image Awards on Wednesday. (CICI)



“Squid Game” director Hwang Dong-hyuk on the global streaming platform Netflix, celebrated Korean soprano Sumi Jo and Tokyo Olympics gold medal archer Kim Je-deok were named as the winners of the Korea Image Award on Wednesday.



The 18th edition of the annual awards took place at the InterContinental Seoul Coex in Samseong-dong, southern Seoul.



“Though we are experiencing a challenging time with the COVID-19 pandemic, I am grateful that we are able to have the chance to hold the event and recognize the contribution and efforts by the winners of this year’s Korea Image Award,” CICI President Choi Jung-hwa said in her opening speech.



The annual event started off by awarding director Hwang Dong-hyuk and three additional recipients for helping promote the cultural contents and image of Korea abroad.



“I am very honored to win a prize in the Korea Image Award. I wanted to create a story that will be empathized with by many viewers, but I never expected to have such a huge success. Despite the language barrier, I am thankful for the local and global viewers who enjoyed ‘Squid Game,’” said director Hwang, who joined the award ceremony virtually.



“I think I will be more careful in creating projects, keeping in mind that they can be the faces that represent our country,” Hwang added.



As the recipient of Korea Image Stepping Stone Bridge Award, Don Kang, the vice president of content for Netflix Korea, shared his thoughts about Netflix’s success with the Korean originals.



Vice president of content for Netflix Korea Don Kang (left) and CICI President Choi Jung-hwa pose for a photo during the Korea Image Awards on Wednesday. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)



“I personally believe that the biggest strength of Netflix original contents is localization, allowing the viewers from other countries to fully enjoy the contents,” Kang said.



“Netflix series aside, the company’s Korean variety shows like ‘Single’s Inferno’ is starting to get global recognition. As a person who is seeing and feeling the viewers’ reaction at the forefront, I feel that the spread of Hallyu is evolved into a new level of cultural renaissance. I am really grateful for the viewers’ love and support for Netflix original contents,” Kang added.



