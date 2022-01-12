 Back To Top
Entertainment

BTS-inspired webtoon to be released this week

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 12, 2022 - 11:55       Updated : Jan 12, 2022 - 11:55
This combined image provided by Hybe shows posters of
This combined image provided by Hybe shows posters of "7Fates: Chakho," "Dark Moon" and "The Star Seekers," respectively. (Hybe)
A new fantasy webtoon and web novel inspired by K-pop superstars BTS will be released later this week, the group's management agency said Wednesday.

Hybe said its original story of "7Fates: Chakho" will be available on Naver Webtoon, an online platform for web-based comics run by South Korea's top portal operator, on Saturday.

"7Fates" is based on tales of a tiger-hunting corps during the Joseon Dynasty called chakhogapsa. It tells the story of seven boys, based on each member of BTS, tied together by fate, who overcome difficulties and grow as a group.

It is Hybe's first BTS-themed original story in cooperation with Naver Corp. as part of its strategy to expand its business to web-based comics, novels and gaming by creating original content featuring its artists.

Its two other originals on the 2022 slates -- "Dark Moon," a vampire fantasy story starring ENHYPEN members, and "The Star Seekers," a magical fantasy featuring Tomorrow X Together (TXT) -- will be released on the same website on Sunday and Monday, respectively, according to Hybe.

The company said those webtoons and novels will be available in 10 languages and released on a weekly basis. (Yonhap)
