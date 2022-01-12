Gwangju shuts down all HDC construction sites after collapse; Moon urges preventive measures

The Gwangju Metropolitan Government on Wednesday ordered the temporary shutdown on all construction sites in the city run by Hyundai Development Co., after a collapse at the company’s apartment construction site left several workers missing.



President Moon Jae-in urged the officials to conduct a “thorough investigation on the underlying reasons behind the recent series of accidents.” In June last year, a building in Gwangju’s Hak-dong area collapsed on top of a bus, leaving nine dead and eight injured.



“Place all your efforts in preventing (such accidents) from happening again. ... And make sure Cheong Wa Dae and all the government organizations stay vigilant and establish order for protection of the people,” Moon was quoted as saying by presidential spokesman Park Kyung-mi.



Search operations for workers feared to be trapped inside the debris resumed around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, after a temporary halt due to the possibility of a subsequent collapse.



Gwangju Mayor Lee Yong-seop said an inspection team has deemed it safe for a search of the building to be carried out.





This photo taken Wednesday shows a collapsed exterior wall of an apartment building under construction in Gwangju. (Yonhap)





The accident occurred around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday when an exterior wall of the high-rise apartment building under construction in Hwajung-dong, Gwangju crumbled, with 394 people working at the scene. At least one person was hospitalized with injuries.



“We will cooperate with the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transpiration, along with the National Police Agency to discover the cause of the accident, and pursue administrative and legal actions against whoever is responsible,” said Park Nam-eon, head of the city’s civil safety office in a media briefing. He added that the priority is to locate the missing workers, vowing to allocate all resources.





Gwangju will also hold citywide inspections of all of its construction sites, with Mayor Lee heading the emergency team for preventive measures.



Local newspaper Kyunghyang Shinmun reported Wednesday that HDC has received administrative penalties related to the Hwajung-dong construction in 14 separate cases, paying fines for 12 of them. A total of 324 civil complaints had been filed with authorities since the building broke ground in 2019.





