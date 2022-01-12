 Back To Top
Business

S. Korea's ICT exports hit record high of $227b in 2021

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 12, 2022 - 11:17       Updated : Jan 12, 2022 - 11:17

(123rf)
(123rf)
South Korea's output in the information and communication technology (ICT) industry rose 24 percent in 2021 from a year earlier to reach an all-time high, data showed Wednesday.

The record-high output of $227.6 billion comes on the back of solid global demand for chips, displays and rechargeable batteries, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Science and ICT.

Imports of such goods rose 19.9 percent on-year to $135 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $92.6 billion last year.

By segment, semiconductor exports soared 28.4 percent to all-time high of $128.7 billion.

Exports of computers and related parts jumped 25 percent to $17.4 billion on the back of strong demand for solid-state drives, which reached a record of $12.9 billion.

Outbound shipments of mobile phones surged 24.7 percent to $14 billion, while exports of displays also rose 19 percent on-year to $24.6 billion.

By destination, exports to China, the country's top trading partner, rose 23.8 percent to $107.5 billion, led mostly by chips and displays.

Those to Vietnam jumped 18 percent to $35.1 billion on robust demand for chips.

Shipments to the United States soared 26.6 percent to $27.9 billion thanks to increased demand for semiconductors, computer parts and rechargeable batteries. (Yonhap)

