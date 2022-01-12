Military reports 65 more COVID-19 cases

A soldier gets a booster shot at an inoculation center in Yongin, 49 kilometers south of Seoul, in this photo released by the Ministry of National Defense on Dec. 15, 2021. (Ministry of National Defense)

South Korea's military on Wednesday reported 65 additional COVID-19 cases, including 62 breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 3,526.



Of the new cases, 46 are from the Army, 14 from the Air Force, four from units under the direct control of the defense ministry, and one from the Marine Corps.



Currently, 226 military personnel are under treatment. Of the total military caseload, 1,708 are breakthrough cases. (Yonhap)