 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
National

Over half of S. Koreans support abolishment of gender ministry: poll

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 12, 2022 - 09:23       Updated : Jan 12, 2022 - 09:23
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
A little over half of South Koreans support the abolishment of the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family as proposed by the main opposition party's presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol, a poll showed Wednesday.

According to the Realmeter survey that asked 1,011 adults on Monday and Tuesday, 51.9 percent said they support the dissolution of the ministry in charge of women's affairs, while 38.5 percent opposed it. The remaining 9.6 percent said they were undecided on the issue.

By gender, 64 percent of male respondents supported the abolition of the ministry. The survey showed 47.1 percent of female respondents were against the closure of the ministry.

By age group, 60.8 percent of those aged 18-29 and 56.7 percent of respondents in their 30s were in favor of the abolishment. In contrast, 44.1 percent of respondents in their 40s and 39.7 percent of respondents in their 50s were against it.

The poll showed 79 percent of supporters of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) and 73.3 percent of supporters of the minor opposition People's Party supported the abolition, while 62 percent of supporters of the ruling Democratic Party and 79.9 percent of supporters of the minor progressive Justice Party opposed the dissolution.

The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.

The abolishment of the gender ministry became a hot issue in the presidential race after Yoon of the PPP pledged he would dissolve the ministry in an apparent attempt to woo male voters in their 20s. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114