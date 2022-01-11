SK Pharmteco to push for pre-IPO this year

SK Pharmteco headquarters in Sacramento, California (SK Inc.)

SK Pharmteco, SK Inc.’s subsidiary of contract development and manufacturing organization, is planning for a pre-initial public offering this year, the group’s holding company SK Inc. said Tuesday.



"SK Pharmteco will hold an advantage in the global industry with its high-quality manufacturing capacity within the leading countries," said Lee Dong-hoon, SK Inc.'s executive vice president and head of the Bio Investment Center.



"SK Inc. will be supporting the successful commercialization of the innovative new drugs business, and will be mapping out a more specific plan for an IPO."



Announcing its "Vision 2025" growth strategy at the annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference, SK Pharmteco also shared its past performances and plans to become a top 5 global CDMO.



"In 2021, SK Pharmteco’s forecasted sales reached an all-time high of $740 million (883 billion won), a whopping 7.5 times growth from 2017 when we began our global expansion process," said Aslam Malik, CEO of SK Pharmteco, in the online presentation.



"With the sustained growth of the small molecule APIs, SK Pharmteco is aiming to become a CDMO with annual sales of $2 billion by 2025, leveraging the cell and gene therapy business as the new growth engine."



He also emphasized SK Pharmteco’s combined US-Europe-Asia manufacturing capacity, a strong track record of regulatory compliance and outstanding pipeline based on long-term contracts.





CEO of SK Pharmteco Aslam Malik (SK Inc.)