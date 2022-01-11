 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
Finance

Corporate reshoring hits all-time high in 2021

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 11, 2022 - 14:06       Updated : Jan 11, 2022 - 14:06
This image, provided by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Tuesday, shows investment by South Korean companies that returned home from overseas between 2014 and 2021. (Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy)
This image, provided by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Tuesday, shows investment by South Korean companies that returned home from overseas between 2014 and 2021. (Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy)
The number of South Korean companies that returned home from their offshore operations and their investment at home hit an all-time high last year, the industry ministry said Tuesday.

A total of 26 firms relocated their factories from overseas in 2021, compared with 24 the previous year, and their combined investment grew 22 percent on-year to 681.5 billon won ($570.63 million), according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

The 2021 figures marked the largest since the ministry began compiling the related data in 2014.

Up until the end of last year, a total of 108 companies have returned home, the ministry added.

Of the 26 firms, 18 companies had operated in China, followed by four in Vietnam and two in the United States, according to the data. Of them, nine were midsized companies, and 17 were smaller businesses.

By sector, six companies were in the auto industry, followed by five firms from the electric and electronic sector and three in the steel industry, the data showed.

The companies cited unfavorable business circumstances in foreign countries and the growth in demand in the domestic market as major reasons for their U-turns, according to a survey by the state-run Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency.

The government has been working to expand incentives for reshoring companies, such as tax cuts, to stimulate the economy and create jobs here.

"We've earmarked 57 billion won this year to help reshoring companies' stabilize their businesses here and to encourage more to move back home," the ministry said. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114