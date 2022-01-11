 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
Entertainment

‘Hadestown’ takes top prize at Korea Musical Awards

By Kim Hae-yeon
Published : Jan 11, 2022 - 12:34       Updated : Jan 11, 2022 - 12:34
Park Kang-hyun who plays Orpheus in “Hadestown,” makes a speech upon receiving the award for best male lead at the 6th Korea Musical Awards, held at Blue Square Theater in central Seoul, Monday. (KMTA)
Park Kang-hyun who plays Orpheus in “Hadestown,” makes a speech upon receiving the award for best male lead at the 6th Korea Musical Awards, held at Blue Square Theater in central Seoul, Monday. (KMTA)
Broadway-born musical “Hadestown,” which made its first landing in Korea in September last year, was honored with the grand prize at the sixth Korea Musical Awards, hosted by the Korea Musical Theatre Association, on Monday.

Korea Musical Awards are given annually to selected musicals among those that premiered over the previous year. For this year, the performance of “Hadestown” beat prominent fellow candidates such as “Who Lives in the Kuroi Mansion?” “The Great Comet” and “Black Priests.”

The story of “Hadestown” is a reinterpretation of ancient Greek mythology of Orpheus heading to the underworld to rejoice with his beloved deceased wife Eurydice.

In addition to the grand prize, the play grabbed two more trophies, with Park Kang-hyun, who plays Orpheus, and Kim Sun-young, who plays Persephone, daughter of Zeus, clinching prizes for best male lead and best female supporting role, respectively.

Korean musical “Red Book” bagged four trophies -- best director, female lead, music arrangements and directing and the honor for best among productions with 400 seats or more.

“The Great Comet,” a Tolstoy novel-inspired Broadway musical, received awards for best ensemble, stage arts and choreography. “Who Lives in the Kuroi mansion?” a Korean musical first brought to the stage in February last year, also won three awards: best drama, music composition and the honor for best among productions with fewer than 400 seats.

Child actors Kim Si-hoon, Lee Woo-jin, Jeon Kang-hyuk and Joo Hyun-joon, who share the role of Billy in “Billy Elliot,” jointly won the male rookie award, while Jang Min-je, who plays Lydia in “Beetlejuice,” won the female rookie award.

Established in 2017, the nation’s recognized musical awards select winners each year through a collective decision of experts and general public voting online.

By Kim Hae-yeon(hykim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114