 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
National

NSC expresses 'strong regret' over NK projectile launch

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 11, 2022 - 11:31       Updated : Jan 11, 2022 - 11:46

A view of Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul (Yonhap)
A view of Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul (Yonhap)
The presidential National Security Council expressed "strong regret" Tuesday after North Korea launched a second missile in less than a week and urged the communist nation to return to dialogue.

The council held an emergency meeting shortly after South Korea's military announced the North fired a suspected ballistic missile into the East Sea.

"The standing members of the NSC analyzed North Korea's intentions in test-firing consecutive missiles from the start of the year and expressed strong regret over the latest launch that took place at a time when a stable political situation is very critical," Cheong Wa Dae said in a statement.

The members also "urged North Korea to come forward for a resumption of dialogue and cooperation at an early date, in line with the international community's expectations for peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula," it said.

During the 50-minute meeting, the NSC members were briefed by Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Won In-choul. They agreed South Korea and the United States will work closely together to conduct a detailed analysis of the projectile and take necessary measures while monitoring the North's future actions.

Tuesday's missile is believed to have been launched from the North's northern province of Jagang, which borders China, an informed source said.

Last Wednesday, the North tested what it called a hypersonic missile from the same area.

The NSC meeting was attended by national security adviser Suh Hoon, presidential chief of staff You Young-min, Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong, Unification Minister Lee In-young, Defense Minsiter Suh Wook and other national security officials. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114