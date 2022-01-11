Military reports 17 more COVID-19 cases

A soldier gets a booster shot at an inoculation center in Yongin, 49 kilometers south of Seoul, in this photo released by the Ministry of National Defense on Dec. 15, 2021. (Ministry of National Defense)

South Korea's military on Tuesday reported 17 additional COVID-19 cases, including 15 breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 3,461.



Of the new cases, 12 are from the Army, three from the Air Force and two from a unit under the direct control of the defense ministry.



Currently, 182 military personnel are under treatment. Of the total military caseload, 1,646 are breakthrough cases. (Yonhap)