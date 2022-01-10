[Diplomatic Circuit]Talks with Poland, EU, first step to resolve Polish-Belarus emergency: Belarus ambassador

Belarusian ambassador to Korea Andrew Chernetsky speaks during a recent interview with The Korea Herald at the Embassy of Belarus in Itaewon, Seoul, on Jan. 4.(Olga Ozhigalo/Embassy of Belarus in Seoul)

Negotiations with Poland and the European Union (EU) is first step towards normalizing Polish-Belarus border emergency and Belarus is ready for talks, said Belarusian ambassador to Korea Andrew Chernetsky in an interview with The Korea Herald on Jan. 4.



Chernetsky cited Polish and EU authorities’ reluctance to consultations on the issue and military operations as root causes of the crisis.



According to the ambassador, Belarus has proposed the European Commission organize consultations on cooperation in combatting illegal migration several times since April 2021. However, Polish and EU officials consistently refused all efforts of dialogue and instead politicized the problem.



The European Commission is the EU‘s politically independent executive that promotes the general interest of the EU by proposing and enforcing legislation as well as by implementing policies and the EU budget.



According to Chernetsky, the EU applied double standards in gauging its member states’ actions that have come under criticism from international organizations such as UNHCR, International Organization for Migration (IOM), OSCE and Council of Europe.



Chernetsky admitted he is not aware of the EU’s plans regarding the Belarus-Poland border crisis but mentioned similar problems appeared constantly at many places, citing a recent example of 27 migrants who drowned while heading for the shores of Great Britain from France by boat across the English Channel.



“The routes for the people seeking better lives or escaping the unbearable conditions in their homelands have always existed,” he highlighted.



“It is possible to succeed in confronting this challenge only together, certainly not by building fences and deepening ‘dividing lines’, imposing sanctions, closing the sky.” Chernetsky urged all parties to communicate and to address illegal migration, a constant common challenge for neighboring states.



Chernetsky upheld that Belarus stands ready to work with all international partners, putting aside political differences to prevent the migration crisis in the region from spiraling downwards and to save human lives.



Chernetsky touted problems faced by refugees who were forced to leave homes and are seeking salvation from tragic events in permanent residence due to military operations in Iraq and Afghanistan, holding Western states responsible for provoking wars.



“Belarus, unlike Poland, did not take part in these wars,” he added.



In opposition to the views expressed by Polish Ambassador to Korea Piotr Ostaszewski in a recent interview with The Korea Herald holding Belarus responsible for the current border crisis, Chernetsky said firm reasons and evidence must be put forth before blaming a government of the sovereign country.



Chernetsky denied the involvement of Belarusian forces in promoting hope for settlement in Poland or Germany and reaffirmed that Belarus is not responsible for reasons that made these people to leave their motherlands or for the conditions that seem to attract refugees to find salvation in Poland or Germany.



“A Belarusian airline did not bring these people to Minsk,” Chernestsky emphasized, adding the final destination of the refugees was not Belarus and they just chose a route through Belarus.



“In other cases, they will take other routes, through other countries. In particular, would it not be correct to blame England or France in the case mentioned above,” he said.



According to Chernetsky, people on the border between Belarus and Poland want to get to Europe because of their relatives and friends who settled in European countries earlier.



“They were looking for democracy, and they found it,” he said, urging the Polish ambassador to think about facts instead of engaging in mutual accusations.



Belarusian ambassador to Korea Andrew Chernetsky (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)