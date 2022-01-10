Kim Yo-han says love is sweet through ‘Dessert’

Singer-turned-soloist Kim Yo-han performs his new song “Dessert” during an online press conference Monday. (Oui Entertainment)



Kim Yo-han of boy band WEi welcomed the second week of the new year by hopping onto the September music chart craze with his mini-album “Illusion.” The album, which dropped Monday evening, touches on the different colors and melodies of music.



In a press conference on Monday, the singer said that as the name of his album suggests, the term “illusion” translates into a fantasy – a reverie that everyone dreams of. The musician added that he wanted the album to have an ethereal vibe, and spoke about why he decided to let his chicness and charisma take center stage.



The 22-year-old took a leap of faith this time by listing himself as a lyricist for three of his songs, including the main track.



Leading the album is the title track “Dessert,” which the singer-turned-soloist described as a “funky disco song interwoven with basslines that make the music sound more groovy.” The lyrics talk about gravitating toward your lover because of one‘s sweet charms, which is why the musician likened the titular to the confection. He went on to say that he wanted to express being dangerously in love with his lover’s attractiveness.



When asked about his inspiration, the soloist said the theme triggered his imagination. “I tried to meld my emotions and thoughts that I‘ll do whatever it takes for my lover, and how I go crazy because I love my lover too much,” he added.



Kim Yo-han added that the titular’s melody line and rhythmical beats perfectly match his vocals, making his song worth listening to.



He also wrote the rap lyrics for his other two sidetracks – “Landing On You” and “Selfish.” The singer said “Landing On You,” a track that talks about reveling in the sweet moments with one‘s significant other and how the excitement of spending the day with that person deepens.







Singer-turned-soloist Kim Yo-han poses during an online press conference Monday. (Oui Entertainment)