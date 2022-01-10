[Today's K-pop] Wanna One to release new song: report

(Credit: Mnet)



Wanna One will officially drop a new song on Jan. 27, according to local media reports on Monday.



The song named “Beautiful Part 3” was unveiled at the 2021 Mnet Asia Music Awards last month. The 11-member act, except for Lai Kuanlin who is in China, reunited for the first time in about three years and presented the song at the awards ceremony.



It has been about three years and two months since the band put out a new song, and the date coincides with the day it announced that it will disband after its concert.



The song is in line with “Beautiful,” main track from its 2017 LP “1-1=0.” The original song described how “we” became one and more beautiful and the sequel sang that “we” will meet again and become one again even though separated now. The “Part 3” is about the never-ending story of Wanna One and Wannable, the band’s official fandom community.



Blackpink’s Lisa amasses 400m views with “Money” dance video





(Credit: YG Entertainment)



Lisa of Blackpink gathered 400 million views on YouTube with the performance video of “Money” as of Monday, said label YG Entertainment.



It has taken the video only 108 days, the shortest time for a K-pop artist so far.



The song topped iTunes top songs chart in 38 regions and ranked No. 5 on Spotify’s global chart. It also entered the top 40 on Billboard’s Pop Airplay Chart for three weeks in a row, a first for a K-pop female artist.



GOT7’s Bambam gives hints for 2nd solo EP





(Credit: Abyss Company)



Bambam of GOT7 put up the song list and teaser photos for his second solo EP “B” on Monday.



The EP, due out on Jan. 18, will be made up of six tracks. It includes “Who Are You,” a collaboration with Seulgi of Red Velvet and main track “Slow Mo.” The musician participated in writing the lyrics for most of the tracks as he did for the first EP. American singer-songwriter Pink Sweat$ also put his name on the credits for “Slow Mo.”



On Sunday, he was named as a global ambassador for the Golden State Warriors by the US National Basketball Association, the home team of Stephen Curry. He is the first K-pop singer to be chosen for the position.



The Thai native debuted in 2014 as a member of GOT7 and struck out on his own with EP “riBBon” in June 2020.



fromis_9 to host fan event for 4th EP





(Credit: Pledis Entertainment)