Million-seller rookie Enhypen return powerful with ‘Dimension: Answer’

Enhypen conducts a media showcase for their first repackage album “Dimension: Answer” in Seoul on Monday. (Belift Lab)

K-pop boy band Enhypen on Monday returned with their new album “Dimension: Answer,” a repackage of the act’s million-selling first studio album “Dimension: Dilemma.”



The seven-member band conducted a media showcase in Seoul on Monday afternoon ahead of the album’s release at 6 p.m. that day.



“With the first studio album, we felt we had grown much as a team, and with the new repackage, we hope to show that we’ve advanced even more,” Sunwoo said during the media event.



Picking up from where the previous album left off, “Dimension: Dilemma,” which had shown the boys facing a dilemma on whether to get “tamed,” or to “dash” to find the answer, “Dimension: Dilemma,” portrays their next steps toward finding answers in their own ways.



“The album voices our will to refuse the answers set by the world and to find our own answers. We cannot be sure about what the right answer is, but still we will not follow what’s given by society, and find our own,” Jake said.



While the previous title song, “Tamed-Dashed,” had given the members a chance to reflect on the dilemma they face as K-pop artists, “Blessed-Cursed” portrayed the solution they had discovered for that dilemma. Just like the boys in the story, who realize that all the rules of the world surrounding them does not make them “blessed” but “cursed,” Enhypen members also have declared to discover their own answer to their lives.



Portraying such message, the song brings Enhypen back to their original color -- dark and powerful.



“I think this song is what best embodies Enhypen. If we had shown a different, fresh side of us in the previous album, this time it’s all about ‘being Enhypen’ and ‘performances only Enhypen can do,’” Jay said.



About the new song, the members described it as a 1970s hybrid hip-hop genre with choreography points coming with the rocking guitar sound in the introduction and the hip hop-based sounds throughout the song.



Stating that their performances have been upgraded overall, leader Jungwon said they trained hard, practicing for seven hours on end on some days. He said they also watched videos of BTS, a senior group in their label Hybe, to make their moves more perfectly in sync.



“BTS are famous for their perfectly-synchronized group performances. We also want to become a group who is recognized for our seamlessly perfect synchronicity on stage,” Jungwon said.







Enhypen conducts a media showcase for their first repackage album “Dimension: Answer” in Seoul on Monday. (Belift Lab)