Up to 3 cm of snow forecast for Seoul until Tuesday morning

Pedestrians walk along a crossroad in front of Gwanghwamun, a main gate of South Korea's Gyeongbokgung Palace in central Seoul, on Dec. 18, 2021. (Yonhap)

Snow will fall in the capital area and central inland regions between Monday evening and Tuesday morning, the state weather agency said, forecasting snow accumulation of up to 3 centimeters in Seoul.



The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said that snow clouds have been forming in the Yellow Sea as cold air from the northwest has met with relatively warm air.



As the snow cloud belt moves to the east, snow will begin to fall on the west coast of Gyeonggi Province, which surrounds Seoul, and the northwest coast of South Chungcheong Province, the KMA said.



Snow will then spread to the greater Seoul area and inland and mountain areas of Gangwon, Chungcheong, Jeolla and Gyeongsang provinces until early Tuesday morning, it added.



Up to 30 cm of snow was forecast for Jeju Island's mountain areas and the East Sea island of Ulleung.



The KMA asked drivers in the affected areas to be cautious as snow may freeze on roads. (Yonhap)