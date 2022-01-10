[Election 2022] Parties focus on online for ‘viral’ campaign gimmick

Presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol of the main opposition People Power Party appears in a short clip presenting his election pledge to freeze electricity prices in the next five years on YouTube. (Yoon Suk-yeol’s YouTube channel)

As suspenseful music plays in the background, two politicians appear closely facing each other. One politician asks, “Did you know that the Moon Jae-in administration is raising the cost of electricity for charging electric vehicles?”



The other answers, “Who will ride EVs then? What about the environment?” To this, his counterpart says, “We will freeze the electricity prices for the next five years!”



This is the conversation between the main opposition People Power Party Chairman Lee Jun-seok, and the party’s election committee policy chief Won Hee-ryong, in a short-form video on YouTube, spanning just less than a minute.



Ending the 59-second video clip, the party’s presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol appears to imitate a digestive medicine advertisement meme. Rubbing his belly and showing his discomfort at the news of the price hike, Yoon then looks relieved at the policy chief’s solution to freeze the price.



Like Yoon, presidential candidates across the aisle are throwing their hats into the social media ring, coming up with witty and light content in the hopes that they go viral.



Presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea is also not missing out in the online battle for votes. On his YouTube channel, Lee posted a short clip of himself telling viewers: “Don’t ‘pluck’ Lee Jae-myung, ‘transplant’ Lee Jae-myung for your hair,” a play on words referring to his previous proposal to review allowing public health care insurance to cover hair loss treatment.





