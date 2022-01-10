Moon urges greater vigilance against spread of omicron

President Moon Jae-in (C) presides over a meeting of his senior secretaries at the presidential office in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in called for senior aides to do everything possible to employ anti-epidemic measures against the spread of the omicron variant, saying it is only a matter of time before the omicron becomes the dominant strain in South Korea.



While emphasizing the government's urgency in coping with the omicron, Moon convinced people the nation could overcome the highly transmissible variant if it makes utmost efforts to curb the spread of the variant.



"It will only be a matter of time before the omicron variant becomes the dominant strain at home," Moon told a meeting with senior aides. "If the omicron becomes the dominant strain, it will be unavoidable that the number of confirmed patients will temporarily surge again."



Moon urged the government to raise its state of alertness higher, but the threat of the omicron, which is believed to be less severe than other strains of COVID-19, may be the final hurdle of the pandemic.



Before the omicron becomes the dominant strain, Moon said people aged 50 and younger should receive booster shots.



Moon also called for health authorities to swiftly make a decision on fourth shots for people with compromised immune systems.



Moon said the current virus situation showed signs of slowing down, but concerns about a resurgence remain due to the Lunar New Year holiday and the spread of the omicron variant.



Health authorities said omicron could become the dominant strain in South Korea as early as late this month, when the Lunar New Year holiday begins.



As of Monday, South Korea had confirmed 1,033 more omicron infections, bringing the total to 2,351.



Last November, South Korea eased long-enforced restrictions on private gatherings and business operations as part of efforts to return to normalcy in phases under the "living with COVID-19" scheme.



But daily virus cases had surged to almost 8,000 in mid-December, prompting the government to reimpose tighter virus curbs. Recently, daily cases have been hovering around 3,000. (Yonhap)