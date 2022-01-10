[Herald Review] Musicians from S. Korea, ASEAN harmonize through ‘Round in Korea’

Musicians from Korea and nine ASEAN member states perform during the online music festival “Round in Korea” on Sunday. (ASEAN-Korea Music Festival)

The COVID-19 pandemic may restrict travel, but the power of music to connect and bring people together across borders was apparent Sunday night at the ASEAN-Korea Music Festival’s “Round in Korea.”



The six-hour online festival featuring 15 musicians from Korea and nine of the 10 member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations was hosted by state-run broadcaster KBS and sponsored by Seoul‘s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the ASEAN-Korea Cooperation Fund and the ASEAN Secretariat. Musicians from Myanmar were unable to participate due to conditions in the country.



The musicians, performing in their respective countries, created a festive vibe by showcasing eye-opening performances that attracted some 250,000 viewers around the globe.



Under the theme of “Hello to New Normal,” “Round in Korea” aimed to strengthen the cultural bond among the ASEAN member states and Korea through the power of music to connect people. The festival was a melting pot of different musical styles, ranging from traditional Korean music-inspired avant-rock to Pinoy pop, featuring 15 top musical acts from the 10 countries.



The online music event began with a performance by South Korean ambient pop band Lucy. The runner-up in JTBC’s music competition show “Superband” in 2019 seemed nervous kicking off the show, but the group’s mellifluous voices performing “Hero,” “Irrelevant Answer,” “Rolling Rolling” and “Stove” soon grabbed the audiences’ attention.



Laotian singer-songwriter Taiy Akard next sang “See Vid Lung Khuam Tai,” “Jao Bor Man Akard” and “Pharb Kheurn Wai.” Performances by ASEAN musicians were prerecorded and streamed via YouTube.



Malaysian female rapper Sophia Liana mesmerized the audience with thumping beats, powerful raps and strong vocals, performing four songs including the mashup “Sophia Rap Time x Panas x Raja Gelek,” “Bunga x Amboi” and “Dulu.” The artist fused hip-hop tunes with Malaysian culture to create her own style.



Five-member Korean crossover band Jambinai built a strong connection with music aficionados, blending Korea’s traditional gugak and contemporary avant-garde. The band created universal sounds by playing gugak instruments including the geomungo, haegeum and ajaeng, along with drums and bass guitar. The group performed three songs: “Onda,” “Sun. Tears. Red” and “Time of Extinction.”





