Omicron cases in Seoul more than double to 456 from week ago

Citizens wait in line to receive COVID-19 tests at a makeshift clinic in central Seoul last Friday. (Yonhap)

The omicron caseload in Seoul has more than doubled to 456 on Monday from last week's 183 cases, the city government said.



Omicron marks 0.2 percent of the total COVID-19 cases confirmed in Seoul so far.



Omicron is highly likely to become the most prevalent COVID-19 variant in the city by late this month or February, Park Yoo-mi, a disease control official of the city government said.



The city, meanwhile, saw the average number of daily new coronavirus cases decline from 1,533 in the final week of December to 1,077.7 last week.



The fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.5 percent from two weeks ago. (Yonhap)