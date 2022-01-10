Hangang Parks turned into stage for outdoor sculptures

A rending of a sculpture exhibition at Yeouido Hangang Park that will run through Jan. 15. (Seoul Metropolitan Government)



Hangang Parks across Seoul will turn into sculpture parks from February through 2024. Each exhibition will feature 35 sculptures, which will change for different exhibits across the 11 riverside parks.



The project was organized by the Seoul Metropolitan Government in collaboration with K-Sculpture, an organization that aims to promote Korean sculptors. Two exhibitions will take place at different Hangang Parks running for two months at a time.



Coinciding with Frieze Seoul -- the global art fair that is to open at Coex in southern Seoul on Sept. 2 for the first time in Asia –- Seoul Metropolitan Government will allocate a large-scale exhibition space at a Hangang Park near Coex, where some 1,000 sculptures will be on show throughout the month. The exhibition will be open to the public free of charge.





The city government aims to show nearly 4,200 sculptures at Hangang Parks through 2024. The project is an extension of the ongoing sculpture exhibitions organized by K-Sculpture that are showcasing some 300 sculptures at Yeouido Hangang Park, Banpo Hangang park and Ttukseom Hangang park. The sculptures will be on display until Jan. 15. The project is estimated to cost some 600 million won ($505,325) each year, which will be supported by K-Sculpture.



Seoul has a total of 11 Hangang Parks across the city, along the 508-kilometer-long Han River.



Hangang Parks are popular among Seoulites for outdoor activities.



By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)