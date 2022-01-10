KT's IPTV services suffer disruption due to power supply glitch

This undated image, provided by KT Corp., shows its logo. (KT Corp.)

KT Corp., a major South Korean mobile carrier, said Monday its internet protocol television (IPTV) services were disrupted for nearly an hour, just three months after the company suffered a major network outage.



The company's Olleh TV services were interrupted from 10:42 p.m. to 11:40 p.m. on Sunday due to a technical glitch in the power supply device of the signal distributor, according to KT and the Ministry of Science and ICT.



Among 304 channels, 205 channels -- including the state-funded broadcaster KBS -- went off air as they failed to receive transmission.



KT estimated that up to 490,000 among its 9.16 million subscribers were affected by the service shutdown.



In October, KT suffered a nationwide network outage of services due to a routing error in the process of upgrading its equipment, crippling businesses, including schools, restaurants, hospitals and other facilities, for over an hour. (Yonhap)