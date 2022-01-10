Samsung’s QD-OLED display certified by SGS

A promotional image of Sony's 4K Bravia XR A95K TV (Sony)
Samsung Display, the display panel maker arm of Samsung Electronics, said Monday its latest quantum-dot organic light emitting diode display technology was certified by evaluation services provider SGS.
The QD-OLED, touted as the technology to support next-generation TV picture quality, had received three certifications for True Color Tones, Pure RGB Luminance and Ultrawide Viewing Angle upon performance testing by the Switzerland-based SGS.
Samsung Display said in a statement the certifications support its assertion that the flatscreen panel accurately portrays natural color tones with a clear, bright screen at any viewing angle.
This comes a week after Sony announced at the Consumer Electroics Show 2022 that its new 4K-resolution Bravia XR A95K TV for consumers will become the world’s first to use Samsung Display‘s QD-OLED panel technology.
Samsung at CES 2022 also unveiled plans to launch 65- and 55-inch display panels for QD-OLED TVs and 34-inch monitor panels will be released within the next six months.
By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com
)